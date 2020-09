PITTSBURG, Mo. ­– To assist the PSU Nature Reach Program, aspiring app developers in a new Computer Information Systems class in the Kelce College of Business have designed a program to track the care of raptors, or birds of prey.

The class was created by instructor John Kuefler, who in addition to teaching owns the app development company DevSquared. Kuefler assigned students with the task of creating an app to monitor the birds.