Sharing too much thanks? Instagram, Facebook down for some users

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many users across the country are experiencing issues with Facebook and Instagram on Thursday.
A spike in posting issues occurred Thanksgiving morning, according to website DownDetector.
The most reported problems with Instagram are happening with users’ newsfeeds.
The issues with Facebook span from logging in, to newsfeeds, to a total blackout, according to the website.
“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown” the social media platform tweeted.
As of 11 a.m., Facebook’s Twitter account had not released a statement about outages.
LATEST STORIES:
- “I know you want me to be strong but it so hard baby it so hard,” said Aniah Blanchard’s stepfather in heartfelt Instagram post
- China furious, Hong Kong celebrates after US move on bills
- Holiday stress: Amazon, others under gun for 1-day delivery
- Bear blamed for car damages in Alaska airport parking lot
- Armed robbery at LaGrange US Food Mart on Hogansville Road