 

Sharing your password? Streaming services really want you to stop

Technology

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The Netflix button on a remote control in Portland, Ore. Streaming services ranging from Netflix to Disney+ want us to stop sharing passwords. That’s the new edict from the giants of streaming media, who hope to discourage the common practice of sharing account passwords without alienating their subscribers, who’ve grown accustomed to the hack. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Many of us were taught to share as kids. Now streaming services ranging from Netflix to Disney+ want us to stop.

That’s the new edict from the giants of streaming media, who hope to discourage the common practice of sharing account passwords without alienating their subscribers, who’ve grown accustomed to the hack.

Netflix attempted a trial crackdown in March by sending pop-up messages to those they think are watching by way of someone else’s account.

The prompt told customers “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

In order to continue, they needed to verify the account with a E-mail or Text Code, or create a new account with a 30-Day Free Trial, according to The Streamable.

Password sharing is estimated to cost streaming services several billion dollars a year in lost revenue.

That’s a small problem now for an industry that earns about $120 billion annually, but something it needs to address as spending on distinctive new programing skyrockets.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 84° 63°

Tuesday

85° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 85° 63°

Wednesday

86° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 86° 63°

Thursday

87° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 87° 61°

Friday

90° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 90° 63°

Saturday

90° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 65°

Sunday

93° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 93° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
66°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
68°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
72°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
74°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
78°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories