Zoom users report widespread outages worldwide

Technology

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Zoom video conferencing platform appeared to be experiencing issues worldwide Monday morning.

Users took to social media to report the outages.

The problems started around 8:10 EST as students tried to log on for remote learning and employees attempted to join work-related meetings, according to DownDetector.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known, but of those reporting issues, 70% reported problems logging in, 15% had issues with the website, and 13% had trouble with server connectivity.

Zoom’s website is reporting partial outages with Zoom meetings and Zoom video webinars.

“We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars,” the website states. “We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them.”

