Technology to prevent deaths of children in hot cars

(WDHN) — A new innovative device on the market could help save your baby’s life.

The car seat baby reminder called “Elepho” e-clip automatically sends an alarm if you walk a short distance away from your car without your child in tow. So far this year, three people have died in Alabama as a result of leaving children in hot cars.

The “Elepho” e-clip baby reminder alarm simply attaches to a car seat or seat belt and alerts you through an interactive app on your smartphone.

The app costs roughly $50 and can be purchased online.

