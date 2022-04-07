OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A juvenile has been arrested after police say they made a terroristic threat at Opelika high school that forced the school to lock down early Thursday morning.

Opelika Police Detectives arrested the 15-year-old juvenile for a Terrorist Threat and transported them to the Lee County Youth Development Center where they remain in juvenile detention.



This incident remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.