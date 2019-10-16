Teen arrested in Atlanta football game shooting

ATLANTA (AP) – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the August shooting of two students outside a football stadium in southeast Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Atlanta Police spokesman James White said Wednesday the teenager faces charges of aggravated assault. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

The Aug. 17 incident followed a football scrimmage between Benjamin E. Mays and George Washington Carver high schools. It left a 12-year-old paralyzed from the chest down.

Police have said a fight broke out after the game and shots were fired. Police believe the teen may have been firing at someone else when he struck 12-year-old Isaiah Payton and 16-year-old Damean Spear. Spear was treated for minor injuries. Payton’s mother says he was shot through the spine and may never walk again.

