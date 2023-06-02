AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn man charged in the deadly 2019 crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett is in custody after court officials say he allegedly tried using synthetic urine during a court ordered drug test on Friday, June 2. WRBL is working to confirm additional details.

In June of 2022, Johnston Taylor was arrested by Auburn police on allegations of six felony charges for Possession of Child Pornography. Auburn Police and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initiated a June investigation after Taylor allegedly downloaded multiple child porn videos to a dropbox account. He has not gone to trial, and his bond had already been revoked after allegedly failing a drug test earlier this year.

Taylor was sentenced as a youthful offender in the deadly crash. He was 16-years-old when he crashed into Rod and Paula Bramblett on March 25, 2019, along Shug Jordan Parkway, killing the Voice of the Auburn Tigers and his wife. The ALEA crash report indicates the teen was traveling 91 miles per hour at the time of the crash, and a blood sample taken from the Taylor at the hospital indicated “recent” use of marijuana.

The YO status in the Bramblett case prevented News 3 or any other media from being inside the courtroom during the plea and sentencing. The District Attorney’s Office had argued against YO and wanted to try Taylor as an adult in then deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett.