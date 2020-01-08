Teen charged with murder in deadly December shooting in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Tuskegee Police Department has upgraded charges against a teen suspect after a gunshot victim succumbed to his injuries after a shooting back in December.

“On January 8, 2020, at approximately10:00 A.M. the Tuskegee Police Department Investigation Division made an arrest in reference to the murder of 26-year-old Qundravious Fergerson, that occurred in Tuskegee on December 8, 2019,” said Sgt. Darrius D. Jones.

Investigators say 19-year old Tre’von Lyles was initially charged with attempted murder of Qundravious Fergerson, but the charges were upgraded to Murder due to Fergerson dying from injuries.

Lyles was transported to Macon County Detention Facility. The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information in the case you can call the Montgomery Police Department secret witness line at 334-727-9865 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.

