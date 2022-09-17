OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 17-year-old shot in the head in the area of Chester Avenue and East Street in Opelika on Thursday, September 15th, has died from his injuries after being hospitalized in Columbus, Georgia.

Terrell Morgan died at 1:50 PM Central. A medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

The family of 17-year-old Terrell Morgan shared this picture of their son who was shot on Thursday in Opelika and died Saturday.

Opelika police arrested two individuals in Columbus, GA today. Twenty-year-old Eric Stenson Jr. from Auburn, AL, and a 16-year-old juvenile have been charged with attempted murder. Their charges will likely be upgraded to murder.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

The Opelika Police Department would like to thank the citizens who helped, Columbus Police and Muscogee County Sheriff.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Opelika Police at (334) 705-5220 or Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.