Teen girl becomes the first female kicker at her Troup County school

Carlee Roland is an eighth grader at Gardner Newman Middle School. She participates in soccer, ballet and this year she decided to add football to the list.

Roland is the first female kicker at the Middle School. She says after attending a high school game she became interested in the kicker position.

She says not only does she get to try out a new sport, but she gets to pave the way for other girls who may be interested in joining their school’s football team.

“People are gonna hate on you, but you should just ignore them,” Roland said.

Roland helped lead her team to victory in their game against Valley by scoring four extra points.