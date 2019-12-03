Parker High School students identified as victims of Monday shooting

UPDATE (1:30 p.m., Tuesday) — Birmingham City Schools has released the following statement on the death of Looney and the injury of another student, identifying them both as students at Parker High School.

“Birmingham City Schools is saddened to confirm that two Parker High School students were involved in a shooting incident last night,” the statement read. “A tenth-grade male scholar passed away. A ninth-grade female scholar is recovering after suffering injuries.

“Grief counselors are on-scene at Parker High School to provide support to students and staff members who may be in need.

“Our hearts go out to the students’ families, friends, and school community.”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One teen is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Birmingham early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6th Street and St. Charles Avenue SW shortly after 3 a.m. Upon arrival they found a 16-year-old boy, later identified as James Looney, of Birmingham, on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:22 a.m. by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers also found a second shooting victim, a 15-year-old girl. Paramedics transported her to Children’s of Alabama with life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is urged to contact Birmingham Police Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

