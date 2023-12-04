LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – A Chambers County teenager is dead after a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Troopers say at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Oscar Y. Lopez, 19, was killed when the 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer he was operating left the roadway and overturned multiple times. Lopez was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash occurred on Chambers County 83, approximately 10 miles south of LaFayette, in Chambers County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.