 

Teen missing in 1983 identified as victim of Green River Killer

News

by: Dara Bitler,

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — A Seattle sheriff’s office and the DNA Doe Project (DDP) announced Monday that the identity of a young woman whose remains were found in an area near what is now Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as Wendy Stephens of Denver.

Stephens went missing in 1983. When her body was discovered, Stephens was identified as one of four victims of serial killer Gary Leon Ridgway whose identities have since remained unknown, according to the release on Monday.

Kings County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit first discussed the Stephens’ case with DDP in August 2019. Bone samples were sent to to a lab in April 2020 for DNA extraction; in June the DNA obtained was shipped for sequencing at another lab. The results were uploaded to GEDmatch on Sept 4, 2020 and research commenced, according to Monday’s announcement.

Ridgway was convicted in 2003 of killing 49 women but he said he likely committed more than 71 murders. He is serving a sentence of life without parole.

Many of the women’s bodies have not been found.

Ridgway was known as the Green River Killer in Seattle. He is considered one of the most prolific serial killers of all time.

The DNA Doe Project, which helped to identify Stephens’ remains is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization whose mission is to identify John and Jane Does and return them to their families.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

68° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 68° 66°

Tuesday

73° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 73° 56°

Wednesday

63° / 36°
AM Thundershowers
AM Thundershowers 96% 63° 36°

Thursday

54° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 31°

Friday

59° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 59° 34°

Saturday

61° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 61° 49°

Sunday

68° / 48°
Showers
Showers 51% 68° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
7%
68°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
11%
68°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
13%
68°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
13%
67°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
17%
67°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
67°

68°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
68°

67°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
67°

67°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
67°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
67°

68°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
68°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
69°

70°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

71°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
71°

72°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
72°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
72°

72°

4 PM
Showers
39%
72°

72°

5 PM
Showers
41%
72°

70°

6 PM
Showers
39%
70°

68°

7 PM
Few Showers
32%
68°

66°

8 PM
Showers
37%
66°

65°

9 PM
Showers
39%
65°

64°

10 PM
Showers
57%
64°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories