COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus police are investigating Thursday night shooting that left a teen injured.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Mellon Street and happened around 9 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived on scene they discovered a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to Piedmont Medical Center where he was in critical condition.

Police do not name a suspect in their police report.

Robbery and Assault has assumed the investigation.