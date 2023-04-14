LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two armed suspects robbed and shot a teenager in LaGrange in the afternoon on Friday, April 14.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded to information that a person was shot in the 200 block of E Render Street. They found a 17-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening treatment.

The preliminary investigation shows the victim was robbed of his money by two armed suspects, then shot before they fled, police states.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking the public for assistance with this case.

Anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything is urged to call 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.