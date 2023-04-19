Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The forecast will remain nearly ten degrees above average through Friday. Late Friday and throughout the early morning hours of Saturday, with a few showers and storms early. This will not be a weekend spoiler for most events, since this front is moving through early.

The weekend will be cooler with the lower 70s. and early next week expect chilly mid-40s in the morning. The pattern later in the week will become more unsettled by Tuesday through the following Friday, with scattered showers and storms.