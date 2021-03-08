Temperatures on the rise, rain and clouds will not offer relief

The forecast will start off bright but the clouds will be rolling-in by afternoon. Our temperatures will not change too much, in fact will increase despite more clouds in this upcoming forecast.

The interesting part of this forecast still keeps us entrenched, with a strong surface high pressure system. This persistent ridge has kept us dry. So far for the month we are just above a half inch below average just for this first week of March. This is at .51”

Year to date we are .02” below not terribly bad but interesting because we’ve been in a major surplus for quite a while.

In the extended forecast we will see a cold front stall over the region, with minimal impact until a stronger system drapes through the region next Monday…Very far out but this is our next best chance of measurable rainfall and storms in the extended forecast.