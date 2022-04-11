Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-This weak shortwave is only bringing clouds and a few sprinkles at best ahead of this upper-level disturbance.

On the back edge of this, we will clear and there will be more sunshine Tuesday. The next big storm arrives Thursday morning and this is why we are Weather Aware.

WEATHER AWARE-Thursday 3 AM-8 AM: This system will pack more of a punch across the Southern Plains and Mississippi. The squall line at this time is at the lowest risk 1 out of 5.

Primarily this is coming through the overnight hours, which helps it lose energy.

The extended forecast will be intermittent with scattered clouds and occasional showers and storms from a stalled out front that lingers through early next week.

Easter Sunday will likely be the only day we may be able to take showers out completely.