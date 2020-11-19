 

Tens of thousands flee homes in Central America following Iota flooding

Storm Iota unleashed flash floods in areas already waterlogged with rain, forcing tens of thousands of people across Central America to flee their homes with a death toll feared to be over 20 by Wednesday morning.

The strongest storm on record ever to hit Nicaragua, Iota struck the coast late on Monday, bringing winds of nearly 155 miles per hour and inundating villages still reeling from the impact two weeks ago of Eta, another major hurricane.

Honduras was still battling to cope with the devastating flooding in the deeply impoverished region. More than 71,000 people are in shelters, and dozens of rivers and streams burst their banks, flooding nearby streets and highways, authorities said.

Despite the dissolution of Iota, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre said the storm’s remnants could trigger life-threatening flash flooding, river flooding and mudslides across parts of Central America through Thursday.

Residents stood looking at the overflowing River Chamelecon. ”We have nowhere to go. We lost everything,” they said, as they asked authorities to help them.

