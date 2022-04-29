AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A trial date has been tentatively set for the man accused in the Capital Murder of Auburn police officer Will Buechner, along with three counts of Attempted Murder and Domestic Violence Strangulation.

The Auburn officers were met with gunfire on May 19, 2019, while responding to a domestic violence call at Arrowhead Mobile Home Park off Wire Road. Officer William Buechner was killed in the shooting. Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott were injured, another Auburn officer escaped the shooting without injury.

The suspect, 30-year-old Grady Wilkes, was arrested some nine hours later about a mile away from the scene of the shooting.

Friday, during a pre-trial hearing a tentative trial date was set for February 6th 2023. The hearing was attended by several law enforcement officers, the family of William Buechner and his motorcycle group.