Tentative trial date set for man accused in Capital Murder of Auburn police officer

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The man accused in the Capital Murder death of an Auburn Police Officer could go to trial during the October 2022 term, but the defense says they will probably need more time to prepare according to information reveled in a status hearing Monday inside the Lee County Justice Center.

31-year-old Grady Wilkes is being represented by William Whatley who told the judge it would be hard to be ready by October. Another status hearing was set for April to discuss the timeline. The trial is expected to take at least two weeks, and a larger jury pool is expected to be brought in for the case.

Wilkes is being held without bond for the Capital Murder of Auburn Officer William Buechner. Several Auburn police officers, along with Buechner’s motorcycle club were inside the courtroom Monday to show support to Buechner’s family. Wilkes also faces three counts of Attempted Murder of APD Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliot who were injured in the shooting. Another Auburn Police Officer who was fired upon, but not wounded. Wilkes also faces Domestic Violence Strangulation involving the mother of his child.

The District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty.

Wilkes is accused in the May 2019 shooting of the Auburn police officers as they responded to a domestic disturbance mobile home park off Wire road.

According to the probable cause for arrest on the affidavit:

“Officers met with a victim who told them her live-in boyfriend and father of her child, Grady Wayne Wilkes had threatened to kill her as well as physically assaulted her. She advised that he had grabbed her by the wrist and also choked her. She fled the residence and met officers at another location inside the trailer park. Multiple Auburn Police Officers, including Officer William Buechner, went to the residence in an attempt to make contact with Wilkes. Officers knocked on the door and Wilkes answer the door wearing body armor and was armed with a rifle. After Wilkes opened the door, he immediately began firing at the officers. Officer William Buechner Officer Mark Sistrunk and Officer Evan Elliott were all struck by gunfire. “

Officer Buechner succumbed to his wounds at the hospital. He was a husband, father of two and beloved 13-year veteran of APD. Officer Sistrunk and Officer Elliott were treated and released.

Wilkes was arrested nine hours later after a massive manhunt located him about a mile away from the shooting scene. News 3 confirmed Wilkes was active with the Alabama National Guard since 2010. He was assigned to the 173rd Infantry headquartered in Enterprise. Wilkes was an infantry fire team leader.

