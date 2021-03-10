Termites could be eating away at your home

In the South, there’s an old saying: It’s not if you’ll get termites, but when. That old adage became all too real for one Columbus man. Bill Lacy bought his home 21 years ago. He noticed some damage above one of his windows.

“I actually had some termite damage yes. There were actually pinholes in the sheetrock,” said homeowner Bill Lacy.

As a new homeowner, he was concerned.

“A little scared actually.”

He’s not alone, at least not here in the South. The U.S. Forrest Service says termites cause 2 billion dollars in damage a year. Michael Luten looks for termites. He says the pesky destructive insects love moisture and wood.

“One place we seem them inside a structure is around windows. As the rain hits the outside it rots out the window. That’s just a food source for those termites. They love the moisture. They get into it. The moisture softens up the wood, making it easier for them to consume,” said Michael Luten, Service Center Manager at Arrow Exterminators.

On slab homes Luten says you may see termites in bathrooms and kitchens especially if you’ve had water leaks. They can consume up to a foot’s worth of a two by four in a year and they’re easy to see. The problem however is not what you see, it’s what you don’t see.

“Generally by the time you see the infestation or you’re aware of it, they’ve already been behind the walls already doing damage to the structure,” said Luten.

To minimize your risk, eliminate moisture around foundations, remove old tree stumps from yards, and avoid excess piles of mulch.

Since his brush with termites Bill Lacy got a termite bond and gets an inspection every year.

“I think the termite bond gives peace of mind,” said Lacy.

Some other steps homeowners can take to minimize their risk for termites:

Divert water from the house by using proper downspouts and gutters

Do not stack firewood or lumber near home. Termites can burrow into the woodpile and then right into the home.

Keep tree branches and shrubbery well-trimmed and away from the house which will also help with inspections and finding termite infestations.

Reduce humidity in crawl spaces with proper ventilation.

Have your home inspected annually by a licensed pest professional who specializes in termite control. If you have termite protection is important to maintain your coverage and renew annually.