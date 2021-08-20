Tesla to introduce humanoid robot prototype next year: ‘It’s intended to be friendly’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WTVO) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled plans to produce a humanoid robot called the Tesla Bot, which will use the same artificial intelligence that powers the company’s autonomous vehicles.

According to Reuters, Musk said the electric carmaker will likely launch the Tesla Bot next year, which will be designed to do dangerous, repetitive, or “boring” work, such as going to the store for groceries.

The reveal was an unexpected end to Tesla’s “AI Day” presentation on Thursday.

The robot is expected to stand 5′ 8″ and weigh 125lbs, using the same autopilot cameras in its head that are used in Tesla’s vehicles. The face will also be a display screen.

“It’s intended to be friendly, of course, and navigate through a world built for humans,” Musk said. “We’re setting it such that it is, at a mechanical level, at a physical level, you can run away from it and most likely overpower it.”

Tesla CEO added with a chuckle, “Hopefully that doesn’t ever happen, but you never know. Five miles per hour, if you can run faster than that you’ll be fine.”

There is no current prototype, Musk said that is expected next year, and the presentation instead featured a human dressed up like Tesla Bot dancing on stage.

“We should be worried about AI,” Musk said after the presentation. “What we’re trying to do here at Tesla is make useful AI that people love and is…unequivocally good.”