Testing for the coronavirus is underway at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center

In Sumter county, residents are visiting Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus to get tested for coronavirus.

Brandi Lunneborg, the CEO of Phoebe-Sumter says over the last week, the hospital has conducted 31 tests for the coronavirus. One test has come back negative. They are still waiting for the results of the remaining 30 tests.

Lunneborg urges people to call in before showing up at the center in order to limit the amount of contact with others. In an effort to limit contact with other patients the center has also changed their visitation to one person per patient.

Brandi Lunneborg says at this time it is important to practice social distancing: