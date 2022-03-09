Texas A&M is cutting all ties with Russian entities because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chancellor John Sharp sent a memo to the Texas A&M system member CEOs, telling them to dissolve all agreements, specifically relating to academics, research, and intellectual property.

In the memo, Sharp said, “The Texas A&M University System will not tolerate or support Russia in any way as it continues its brutal, senseless and unjust attack on the sovereign nation of Ukraine and its people.”

Sharp also made it clear that his decision to cut ties with Russia should not be seen as an indictment of faculty members of Russian descent or criticism of faculty working to improve conditions in Russia.

He stated that he believes most, if not all, members of the faculty oppose the aggression of Vladimir Putin and his cronies.

You can read the full memo here:

Texas A&M is joining an ever-growing group that is distancing itself from Russia.

IKEA, Nike and H&M are temporarily closing their Russian stores. Disney, Sony and Warner Bros. paused the release of new films in Russia. Apple, Samsung and Microsoft stopped selling their products there. McKinsey, Ernst & Young and many other top accounting and consulting firms said they are leaving the Russian market – possibly for good.

In all, over 300 companies have announced plans to close stores, reassign staff or stop selling products in Russia since the invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022, according to a running tally by Yale management professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld. Most recently, McDonald’s, Starbucks and Coca-Cola joined the list on March 8, 2022, announcing they would close stores and cease sales.

In some ways, these decisions fit in with a recent trend in which companies have increasingly staked out public positions on often controversial social and political issues, such as restrictions on trans rights and ability to vote. As business professorswho study why companies engage in activism, we feel the same factors that have driven those decisions to speak out are at work over Ukraine.