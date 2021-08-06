Texas boy is on a mission to give back to the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Pandemic restrictions have changed day to day life for students over the past year and a half, and Sports have been heavily restricted. Now student athletes are ready to get back to normal this fall, but with numbers going up due to COVID-19 variants Northside Highschool softball Coach Brandon Jenkins is remaining vigilant.

“That kind of stuff you know it really hit’s home then you realize that, hey, your job as a teacher is to take care of these students. Make sure that they get safe home to their parents.” says Jenkins.