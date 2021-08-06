Texas boy is on a mission to give back to the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —As students across the Chattahoochee Valley prepare to return to school, one Texas child is already making an impact in his peer’s education. 10-year-old Orion Jean of Texas has a goal of working to get 500-thousand books donated to children in need. With 120-thousand books collected so far, Orion is asking people across the country to give away their used books to reach his goal.

