Texas Equusearch bringing chapter to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Texas-based search and recovery organization “Texas Equusearch” is opening a chapter in Alabama.
The group helped search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard when she was missing in October 2019. Blanchard was last seen leaving a gas station and was found one month later in Macon, Alabama, in a heavily wooded area.
The group’s chapter will open in Winfield – in the northwest part of the state.
Rep. Robert Aderholt released a statement on the group coming to the state.
“Equusearch has already done great work here in Alabama, but now, their help and support for families of missing people will be so much closer,” Aderholt said.
