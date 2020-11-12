Thanksgiving road trippers to be met with lower gas prices in Georgia

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

AAA predicts road trips will be the dominant mode of travel over the Thanksgiving Holiday period and pump prices will be favorable.

Those who decide to hit the road for Thanksgiving will find cheaper gas prices. AAA puts the average price for regular unleaded in Georgia at $1.95 per gallon. That’s lower than the national average of $2.13 per gallon. A year ago, Georgians were paying $2.43 for a gallon of regular unleaded. In Muscogee County, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded is $1.90.

AAA advises these travelers to plan ahead and take precautions to be a responsible traveler.

Thanksgiving is November 26.