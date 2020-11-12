Thanksgiving road trippers to be met with lower gas prices in Georgia

AAA predicts road trips will be the dominant mode of travel over the Thanksgiving Holiday period and pump prices will be favorable.
Those who decide to hit the road for Thanksgiving will find cheaper gas prices. AAA puts the average price for regular unleaded in Georgia at $1.95 per gallon. That’s lower than the national average of $2.13 per gallon. A year ago, Georgians were paying $2.43 for a gallon of regular unleaded. In Muscogee County, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded is $1.90.
AAA advises these travelers to plan ahead and take precautions to be a responsible traveler.
Thanksgiving is November 26.