Filers: Get Your Payment

Use the “Get My Payment” application to:

  • Check your payment status
  • Confirm your payment type: direct deposit or check
  • Enter or update your bank account information for direct deposit if the IRS doesn’t have your direct deposit information and they haven’t already sent your payment

Update your bank account or mailing address

  • If the IRS does not have your direct deposit information from your 2018 or 2019 return – and a check has yet to be sent  – use the Get My Payment application to update your bank information. This would be where you would want your stimulus payment to be deposited into.
  • 2019 Filers: The IRS will send your payment using the information you provided to your tax preparer when you filed your 2019 tax return.
  • 2018 Filers: If you need to change your account information or mailing address, file your 2019 taxes electronically as soon as possible. That is the only way to let the IRS know of your new information.

It is important that everyone knows the IRS is currently not processing paper returns due to the Coronavirus.

 

For questions or more information contact Monica Brewer, #TheTaxExpert at 706-221-5171.

 

https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments

The 2020 Tax Holiday raises concerns for taxpayers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The 2020 Tax Holiday is in full affect, but there are still some unanswered questions when it comes to working Americans.

In response to congressional leadership squaring off about the status of the next stimulus check President Trump issued an executive order granting working Americans a payroll tax holiday, where he says this will put you bringing home more money for the next four months. According to Steve Brown, a local tax expert many taxpayers still have questions on how exactly will this process work.

“The tax holiday is a deferral, social security tax is 6.2% of the gross payroll. In many cases particularly government workers, they are not going to take out the 6.2% Sept., Oct., Nov., and Dec., but it is a deferral and not a tax cut.

That means if you are bringing  home more money during the Tax Holiday period it will not affect you for the 2021 tax season. However according to Brown you will have to pay the money back, which will be handled by your employer, and they will cut your check for the first four months of 2021.

“Okay people need to be aware yes you can have the money taking out of your check, but you are going to pay it back after the first of the year. It is no option on paying it back, the employer has to start taking the payment back starting Jan. 1,” said Brown

Brown tells News 3 that it is important to check with your employer to determine if you will opt in or out for the tax holiday.

