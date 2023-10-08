ALABAMA (NEXSTAR) – Beer lovers in Alabama, this story is for you.

BeerAdvocate, an online database where enthusiasts can rate their favorite drinks and distilleries, among other things, put together the top-rated beers made in Alabama based on user ratings.

Using BeerAdvocate’s weighted rank formula, all beers are rated against each other. Below is a list of the top-rated beers in the state. To add balance, we used ratings from Untappd, an online beer and wine database that lets consumers rate and discuss their favorite beers, to base beers on a weighted average formula.

Below is a list of the five highest-rated beers made in Alabama, according to BeerAdvocate:

Hitchhiker — Good People Brewing Company, Birmingham Snake Handler Double IPA — Good People Brewing Company, Birmingham Language of Thunder Cumulus — Trimtab Brewing Company, Birmingham Light Visions: Theory of Abundance — Trimtab Brewing Company, Birmingham Unobtanium Barrel-Aged Old Ale — Straight To Ale, Huntsville

The top two highest-rated beers both come from the folks at Good People Brewing Company in Birmingham. At the top of the board for Alabama-made beers on BeerAdvocate is Hitchhiker. The company said this American IPA is known for its pineapple, grapefruit, orange, and tangerine flavors and aromas, as well as a caramel malt backbone to bring it all together.

With an ABV of 7.8%, this IPA has nearly 130 ratings averaging 4.3 on BeerAdvocate and more than 6,200 ratings averaging 3.83 on Untappd .

Next on the list is Snake Handler Double IPA, which the company said is the most requested beer, “hands down.” Pine, citrus, grassiness, pineapple, flowers, and spice aromas accompany a biscuit and caramel backbone in this beer. All this and an ABV of 10% have left the beer with an average rating of 4.24 on BeerAdvocate and 4.02 on Untappd.

While it tops the list for Alabama-made beers, BeerAdvocate ranks Hitchhiker at No. 1,614 when compared to all other beers nationally.