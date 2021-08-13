The American Red Cross of Georgia’s top 10 tips to keep your kids safe this school year

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – The American Red Cross of Georgia has back to school safety tips for students going back to school and their parents.

“Parents and kids are both eager to get back to normal and return to the classroom as a new school year starts, but don’t forget to make safety a top priority” said Kelly Sharon Regional Preparedness & Partnership Manager for the American Red Cross of Georgia in a news release.

The American Red Cross of Georgia’s top ten tips to keep your kids safe this school year are as follows: