The B-17 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) – The Latest on a World War II-era bomber plane crashing outside of Bradley International Airport (all times local):

A state official says there have been fatalities in the crash of a World War-II era bomber that had 13 people on board.

Connecticut Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella said at a news conference that some people on board suffered severe burns and it is too soon to say how many have died.

The B-17 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff Wednesday morning from Bradley International Airport. Officials say the aircraft was five minutes into the flight when it reported it had a problem and was not gaining altitude.

It was attempting to land when it struck a maintenance shed at the airport.

One person who as on the ground was injured in addition to the people on board.

