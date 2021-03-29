 

‘The Castle,’ with private cemetery and 3 master bedrooms, hits market for $1.5M

41 Johnson Rd. in Foster, Rhode Island is for sale for $1.5 million. (Courtesy photo)

(NEXSTAR) – Meadow Brook Farm goes by another name in Foster, Rhode Island.

According to listing agent Chad Dupuis, the 5,500-square-foot home is known locally as “The Castle,” and with good reason.

The seven-bedroom house sits on 110 acres and comes with a saltwater infinity pool, three fireplaces, a tennis court and even its own cemetery.

And befitting a king, 41 Johnson Rd. boasts three master suites — all of which are private and can be heated with the wood-burning furnace downstairs.

But it’s not all play at “The Castle.” The property is currently in Rhode Island’s Farm, Forest, and Open Space Program, so its acres of hayfields can generate revenue — and provide tax relief.

The current homeowners are using the property as an intergenerational home, but are selling as the kids grow up and go to college, Dupuis said.

You can view the property’s Zillow listing here.

