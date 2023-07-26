COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A splash of color has been added to the newly constructed steps along with Chattahoochee Riverwalk.

This area of Columbus has come full circle, originally the project was created to resolve the erosion issue on the hillside below the Synovus building. That project turned into so much more.

The largest public art installation in the Chattahoochee Valley, a brand new 7,000 foot mural overlooking the Chattahoochee River.

The vibrant colors jump out from up close and afar. Dragonfly Trails Executive Director Becca Zajac says the mural has multiple concepts within one painting.

“If you’re on the Columbus side you’ll see the details, but if you go across the river to Phenix City, you see how the little pieces are incorporated into a flowing wave. So it’s two different murals depending on where you’re standing.” Becca Zajac – Executive Director of Dragonfly Trails

The main focus is the local ties from the images within the mural to the artists and designers.

“We call it the spirit of the Chattahoochee because within the mural there are elements of Columbus, so there’s things that represent the restoration of the river. You see a kayaker, lilys, bass fish, dragonflies, all those things came back when we restored the river and a bunch of nostalgic stuff from Columbus history.” Becca Zajac – Executive Director of Dragonfly Trails

Six local designers came together and collaborated with a local painter to turn the blank canvas into a vibrant piece for all ages in one of the most frequented areas along the Chattahoochee.

The public private partnership was made possible by The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, local artists and Dragon Fly Trails.