The clock is ticking: Local animal rescue fighting to stay open

WHEELERSBURG, OH (WOWK) — A local rescue shelter in Ohio is racing against the clock to raise the funds they need to keep their organization afloat.

For Cabin Critters Animal Rescue in Wheelersburg, Ohio, time is almost up.

“So, we have until June 30, 2020, to come up with $30,000,” Catherine Del Valle, treasurer of Cabin Critters Rescue said.

For a local nonprofit pet rescue center that opened it’s doors a little over a year ago, this is a tremendous amount of money to raise in a short amount of time.

“Well, we have asked for $40,000, it’s what we’re trying to get, that’s our goal. We have raised ten thousand presently,” Del Valle said.

The idea for the rescue arose from a severe need in the area.

“There is no other shelter in this area, and we are overrun with lost dogs, neglected dogs, abused dogs, stray dogs, cats, everything, and there’s nowhere to put them. They’re just running loose, so we need another shelter.” Stephanie Wright, secretary of Cabin Critters Rescue

In the short time they have been operating, they’ve seen firsthand the variety of animals that need their help in the area.

“We get calls not just daily, we get calls every hour: ‘can you please take my cats? Can you please take my dogs? Can you come help this horse?’ I think we even had a call about a pig one time! We’ve had a guinea pig, we’ve had a snake, we’ve had a screech owl, we’ve had so many animals here, and so if we don’t have a building, we can’t help them.” Stephanie Wright, secretary of Cabin Critters Rescue

Photo by WOWK 13 News Staff

Animals don’t just come to this shelter from Scioto County; they’re actually coming from areas all around the region.

“There’s a great need here in Scioto County. We even help with animals that come in from other areas: Greenup, across the river in Kentucky, Lawrence County, you know, so we’ve got animals from other places, not just Scioto County,” Del Valle said.

The deadline, and the amount, is steep. Catherine Del Valle worries what will happen if they don’t raise the money in time.

“We don’t want to turn them away and say, we can’t take you and worry what’s gonna happen to that dog or cat or animal, what’s gonna happen to that animal? Are they gonna leave them on the side of the road like we know many have already been left?” Catherine Del Valle, treasurer for Cabin Critters Rescue

For this animal rescue, the clock is ticking.

“Every dollar counts. We really really really need it. Just help us help the voiceless,” Del Valle said.

If you are interested in learning more about this small nonprofit and their goal, visit this website, or call 740-935-5834.