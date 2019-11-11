The Columbus Airport plans to start renovations and add an extra flight in 2020

The Columbus Airport director, Amber Clark, says renovations to the airport that were suppose to start in October have been postponed to January 2020 due to funding.

Clark says the airport received discretionary funding later than they wanted.

“The total cost is $19 million. We did receive $9.7 million in discretionary funding, but we’re hopeful for another $3.5 minion in supplemental. So, we’ll here when they announce the third round,” Clark said.

The airport received discretionary funding from the U. S. Department of Aviation in late September.

Clark says although they had to postpone renovations they are looking forward to having an extra flight.

“It’s just a step in the right direction.We’re consistently growing our air service and this is the first step in that. We’re real excited to have that flight. It just provides a better connectivity for our passengers and for our community. It allows more flights for tourists to come and visit us,” Clark said.

Right now, Delta airlines is the only airline at the airport and this additional flight will make five flights departing from Columbus.

The extra flight will be added in June.