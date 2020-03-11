The Columbus City Council holds off on taking ownership of the Liberty Theatre

The Columbus City Council is holding off on making a decision on whether they are going to take ownership of the Liberty Theatre. The Liberty Theatre contacted the city last fall for help with renovations and to request they take ownership.
Since then, the city has done an assessment and concluded that it would cost about 3 million dollars to revitalize the facility. Council was prepared to vote, but decided to hold off after hearing that a private entity may be interested in purchasing the theatre.
Mayor Skip Henderson says the theatre has been experiencing problems for over 20 years. He says he doesn’t care who gets ownership, as long as the history is preserved.
“That is a key area from the historical perspective of Columbus. because it is such a significant piece of the African American history here in this community. Whatever and however we just got to make sure we preserve it,” Henderson said.
Council says a decision will be needed as soon as possible so they will know whether to add the Liberty Theatre to the special purpose local optioh sales tax list. Council says they will make a decision in late April.