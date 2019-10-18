The Columbus Police Department held their annual Fallen Officers’ Memorial

The Columbus Police Department took time today to honor their fellow colleagues throughout the state of Georgia who have died in the line of duty.

Local officials and other members of the community joined C-P-D for their annual Columbus Against Drugs Inc. Annual Fallen Officer’s Memorial. During the ceremony several community members spoke about how thankful they are to our police force for putting their lives in danger to protect them and those who have passed while doing so.

Police chief Ricky Boren says as an officer you can not fear the unknown– your main goal is to protect citizens.

“It’s the dedication, the loyalty and the fact that they love their city. They’re here to protect the citizens. The citizens, the 9-1-1 calls are our top priority. Everything else is secondary,” Police Chief Boren said

The memorial ended with a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the fallen officers.