Welcome to Cougar Minute, here is a look at the week ahead for Columbus State University.

Thursday, February 7th : Georgia Poetry Circuit Reading at Bo Bartlett Center at 7:30 PM (FREE Admission)

: Georgia Poetry Circuit Reading at Bo Bartlett Center at 7:30 PM (FREE Admission) Throughout February: Recitals & Concerts at Legacy Hall, River Park Campus (Most Admissions are free)

To check out more events happening at CSU click here.