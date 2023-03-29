Here’s a look at Columbus State University week ahead….Cheer on the Cougars!
Summer & Fall Course Registration
- There are many benefits for taking summer courses at CSU:
- You can catch up on credits you are missing
- Keep up to stay on track for graduation.
- Get ahead and graduate faster.
- To learn more about Registration click here.
Oxbow Obstacles: Saturday, April 1st
- Come challenge your body and your brain as you compete in obstacle courses and play the memory game!
- Where? Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center, 3535 South Lumpkin Road
- Tickets: $5 per person, age 2 & under are free.
- To learn more about this event click here.
Happy 53rd Birthday CODY!
- Celebration Cody the Cougar’s Birthday on Wednesday, April 12th.
- Free Admission to the 5:00 PM softball game, games, activities and birthday treats.
- Where? Cougar Field
- To learn more about this event, click here.