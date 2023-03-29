Here’s a look at Columbus State University week ahead….Cheer on the Cougars!

Summer & Fall Course Registration

  • There are many benefits for taking summer courses at CSU:
    • You can catch up on credits you are missing
    • Keep up to stay on track for graduation.
    • Get ahead and graduate faster.
Oxbow Obstacles: Saturday, April 1st

  • Come challenge your body and your brain as you compete in obstacle courses and play the memory game!
    • Where? Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center, 3535 South Lumpkin Road
    • Tickets: $5 per person, age 2 & under are free.
Happy 53rd Birthday CODY!

  • Celebration Cody the Cougar’s Birthday on Wednesday, April 12th.
    • Free Admission to the 5:00 PM softball game, games, activities and birthday treats.
    • Where? Cougar Field
