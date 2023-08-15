Great Southeast Pollinator Census
Head out on to the trails to count our local pollinators for this citizen science project that is perfect for the whole family. This is a free event at the Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center. No registration is required.
Date Saturday, August 19th | Time 11 AM – 3 PM
Students interested in finding a part-time job while taking classes will be able to meet employers, who are eager to hire CSU students. Come to the main campus Schwob Memorial Library to find the part-time job that fits your schedule and interests!
Date Wednesday, August 23rd | Time 10 AM – 3 PM
This installation presents some of the very best contemporary realist paintings from the holdings of The Columbus Museum. Admission is free at the Bo Bartlett Center.
Date Through August 26th | Time 11 AM – 4 PM
