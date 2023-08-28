Student Job Fair

Students interested in finding a part-time job while taking classes will be able to meet employers eager to hire CSU students. Come to the main campus Schwob Memorial Library to find the part-time job that fits your schedule and interests!

Date Wednesday, August 23rd | Time 10 AM – 3 PM

FACTS and FIGURES

This installation presents some of the very best contemporary realist paintings from the holdings of The Columbus Museum. Admission is free at the Bo Bartlett Center.

Date Through August 26th | Time 11 AM – 4 PM

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

CSU will cut the ribbon on the new office of Military-Connected Student Services building. Information about new programs and services benefiting current and future military-connected students will be given. Reception will follow.

Date Tuesday, August 29 | Time 2 PM | Where 117 Schuster Student Success Center Main Campus 4225 University Avenue Columbus

For more information on these and other events, check out the Columbus State University events calendar.