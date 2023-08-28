Students interested in finding a part-time job while taking classes will be able to meet employers eager to hire CSU students. Come to the main campus Schwob Memorial Library to find the part-time job that fits your schedule and interests!
Date Wednesday, August 23rd | Time 10 AM – 3 PM
This installation presents some of the very best contemporary realist paintings from the holdings of The Columbus Museum. Admission is free at the Bo Bartlett Center.
Date Through August 26th | Time 11 AM – 4 PM
CSU will cut the ribbon on the new office of Military-Connected Student Services building. Information about new programs and services benefiting current and future military-connected students will be given. Reception will follow.
Date Tuesday, August 29 | Time 2 PM | Where 117 Schuster Student Success Center Main Campus 4225 University Avenue Columbus
