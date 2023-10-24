Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight sponsored community events. The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Tuesdays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 PM ET/5:00 PM CT.

This week’s highlights include:

Music Recitals

The Schwob School of Music presents students and faculty showcasing their talents in a variety of music recitals throughout the week.

Date Week of October 23rd | Time Various times | Where Legacy Hall at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

CSU’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center’s Astronomy Night

You’re invited to the Coca-Cola Space Science Center on Saturday, October 28, for the next of our series of free Astronomy Nights! We’ll begin at 7 p.m. in our Omnisphere Planetarium, with Dr. Rosa Williams pointing out current constellations and bright objects in the evening sky.

Date Saturday, October 28 | Time 7 PM | Where Omnisphere Theater, 701 Front Avenue

Exhibitions at the Bo Bartlett Center

Three unique exhibitions continue through the middle of December at the Bo Bartlett Center. Big Stories, Unstuck in Time: St. EOM, Pasaquan, Here, Now, and Instruments of Historic Personality are available for viewing.

Date Now – December | Time Various | Where Bo Bartlett Center

For more information on these and other events, check out the Columbus State University events calendar.