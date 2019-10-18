The Crisis Center of Russell Co. hosts their annual fundraiser after closing shelter doors

The Crisis Center of Russell County hosted their annual fundraiser and celebration to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Dr. Stephen Cooper, president of the Crisis Center of Russell County, says this fundraiser helps keep the center’s doors open.

“The way how our funding works, it’s a replacement funding. We have the spend the money and then they reimburse us what we spend,” Dr. Cooper said.

“When it comes to payroll and things like that we have to go out and get money then we get reimbursed. So, it helps us to meet some of the needs that we have to take care of some of our payroll, take care of our taxes, take care of things we need to do to keep things going, while we’re in the change of officers. “

Cooper says their shelter has been closed since last week and he was happy to see board members and others in the community still come out to support. He says part of the reason the shelter is closed right now is due to restaffing, but funding is also a factor.

“Funding is always a reason and that started from even back a year or so ago. The funding that we need we have to wait for it, we figured out what we need to,” Dr. Cooper said.

“Still, to operate with base line funding isn’t the way we should be operating. We should have more, the county allocates or has the revenue to be able to do it and we just need them to be able to step up and help to support the crises center of Russell County the way how other centers are being funded in other counties.”

Dr. Cooper says the shelter should be open in the next 30 days and Suzanne Tew-Washburn will be in the incoming president.

“Anyone who is in the shelter has been moved to a different shelter in the area,” Tew-Washburn said.

Tew-Wasburn says one of the things she looks forward to doing when she takes over as president is to renovate the second floor of their building.

The 24-hour crisis line is still available.You can call 334-297-4401.