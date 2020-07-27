The Edge Church host outdoor service during the Global Pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A Columbus church allowed its members to celebrate God together as they hosted an outdoor church service, but members had to stay in their cars.

Social distancing rules were in full affect, and masks were still required as members sounded their car horns for an amen.

Lead Pastor Vincent Bell of the Edge Church tells News 3 despite the outbreak of the Global Pandemic praise and worship must go on, because the church is not only the building, the church is the people.

That’s when Bell saw it fitting to open up the parking lot for service, and more than 45 of his members were in attendance on Sunday.

“God told me about a couple of Sundays ago that church will never be the same. So God is opening up our creative ideas on how to do church different, because now the people have been home for months and months, and they’re used to being in a hour service. There is no way that we can go back into the church with the old things we have done. We have to be creative, and bring the church to the people,” said Bell.

Pastor Bell tells News 3 since he has hosted outdoor service he has had eight members to join, and five to come forward for Baptism.

