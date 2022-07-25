COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) The forecast remains to have the summertime pattern that we have been dealing with for the past few weeks. Daytime highs will be a degree or two above average for the next 7 days. We also see a chance of afternoon showers and storms for the next week

As for rain chances, Wednesday looks to have the least amount with just a sprinkle or two possible in our northern counties. The rest of the week has a stray storm chance, increasing to Isolated on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday looks to be the best day for outdoor plans this weekend with sun and 94 degrees.

The good news is we start off next week with temperatures slightly below average with a high of 92.

Chris Denmark- Miss. State Intern 2022