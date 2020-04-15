The Forecast is a bit cooler and a tad nicer

The forecast remains mostly benign. A dry cool front will slowly dip south and east throughout the region, so there will be a noticeable dip in overnight readings. Nearly 10 degrees cooler at night and 10 degrees cooler for tomorrow afternoon. Beginning Friday we will begin to see another cold front move into the region from the Pacific Northwest. This will set the stage for a bit more cloud cover, with a few periods of showers…I will use the term, “Hit or Miss”. *LOOKING WAY AHEAD: Not written in stone, but we are looking at our seasonal set-up for future severe weather set-ups for severe weather…Possibly the 23rd and 27th…Stay tuned.