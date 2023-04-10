Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- The forecast will begin to warm up ahead of our late-week storm system that will develop out of the Gulf of Mexico. We will have plenty of sunshine over the next few days and pleasant readings in the mid to upper 70s.

The Gulf low will almost behave like a tropical low-pressure system with outer rain bands and will need to be watched for afternoon storms becoming severe along the waves of showers and storms.

Friday night through the day Saturday will be a nice break from any unsettled weather. Late Saturday through early Sunday will be a cold front, which will scour out the region from any rainfall and allow us to dry once again and bring sunshine back into the region.