The Gamma Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. goes Red for Heart Health month

The Gamma Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. hosted the Pink Goes Red health expo. The event featured several local organizations and fitness activities. Free health screenings were also provided.

The ladies say this is just one of their impact days where they plan to promote heart health and fight against heart disease for women. Shawnie Demines helped plan the event. She says she hopes everyone walks out feeling inspired to focus more on having a healthy heart.

“I they get high self esteem, feeling good about themselves, and you know just feeling energized, and thinking okay I can do this on my own I don’t just have to wait one day out of the year to do this I can do this everyday of my and just stick to it,” Demines said.

The sorority does this every year to provide the community with several opportunities to seek help.